Perfect for the 4th of July or anytime all summer long, this cool, refreshing salad will have your family happy and your friends asking for the recipe. Just a touch of feta cheese and balsamic vinegar add a spark to an otherwise sweet and cool salad.

Give it a try and enjoy!



Melon berry salad by Mama Steph



Ingredients



4-5 cups watermelon chunks

1 cups sliced strawberries

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 package soft fresh mozzarella, cubed

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil



1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

In a large serving bowl, combine the watermelon and the strawberries.

Add the cheeses and the basil, and toss well.

Sprinkle the olive oil and vinegar over the salad, and toss again to distribute the dressing throughout the salad.

Sprinkle with a teaspoon of salt and half teaspoon of pepper, and toss gently to distribute.

Chill for an hour or so while you make the rest of your meal, and serve!

Note: Best served day it's prepared, but I will use it again one day later if there are leftovers.

After that, however, the melon and berries release too much juice and the consistency is no longer optimal.











