Neighbors, twins who survived April 29th tornado reflect

Laura and her husband Biff stand on the foundation of their destroyed home. (Source: KLTV)

Lisa and her husband Jay stand on the foundation of their destroyed home. (Source: KLTV)

Lisa Smith checks on a patient down the hall from Laura. (Source: KLTV)

It's been two months since deadly tornadoes cut through East Texas. The storm systems peaked with an EF-4 that tracked through Eustace, then north to Canton. That's where it passed through pasture, then through the homes of Lisa Smith and Laura Williams.

On a work day, Lisa and Laura can be found moving through the halls of ETMC Athens. They work on the floor as nurses, taking care of patients, and it can be a trouble telling them apart.

"People have a tough time," Laura said.

But the two are no strangers to a different type of trouble. On April 29, trouble blew from the south. It came up Laura's and Lisa's driveways and passed through.

"You could feel the house engulfed with it," Laura said.

In addition to working together and of course growing up together, the two decided to settle down right next door to each other too. Lisa married Jay Smith. Laura married Biff Williams. Just 100 yards of East Texas pasture, and a small pond, separated the homes where they raised their families.

When storms came through, Jay was at work in Dallas. Lisa took shelter in her bedroom. The Williams moved into an interior closet next door and then the tornado came over.

"I sounded like the house exploded," Biff Williams said.

And when it was past, all three stood up.

"I was literally outside," Lisa said. "And when I saw my sister I let out a scream and my hands went up. I was so happy in that moment that us three had just survived."

The three looked at each other, across the pasture.

"Laura said 'go get her,'" Biff said. "So I ran across the field and brought her back over."

Then the three rode out the rest of the storm together.

"The material things are gone," Lisa said. "But I have not shed one tear over them."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.