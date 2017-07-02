Harleton firefighters battle oil tank pond fire in Harrison County

This weekend's brief storms created a very dangerous situation for some East Texas firefighters.



On Saturday, multiple crews were called to an oil tank pond that caught fire on FM 2208 near Harleton.

Investigators say those fires were started by a lightning strike.

Called in by a neighbor, a huge plume of smoke on the horizon told Harleton firefighters they had no time to spare.



"You could see the smoke two or three miles out there we knew it was going to be a big fire," says Harleton firefighter Mike Brittain. "As we got there the first unit on scene realized the magnitude of the fire. We called in multiple departments to come and help us."



The roaring blaze had huge flames shooting in the air. Workers had seen a lightning strike set it off.



By the time fire crews arrived, the whole place was ablaze. The tanks, the tree-line, and even tanker truck. And they didn't know what the contents of that truck were.



"I didn't know what was in the 18-wheeler either so I immediately started cooling the tank. I was the first one in bunker gear ready to go," said firefighter Hunt Smith. "I've never fought a fire like that, I've been to training for it, but never did a real life situation."

With no hydrants, water trucks and foam were used. The fear was the fire jumping in the woods, with homes nearby.



"The pit itself was on fire. The woods behind it had caught on fire and the house behind it, we wanted to protect that," says Brittain.



"Pretty good fear for us, if it was to get into the woods. Because there was houses just on the other side of the woods," says Smith.

One problem was continued fuel feeding into the tanks.



"We had to act quick shutting off all the inlet valves going in and the exit valves," says Smith.



Finally, a perimeter was established, and crews were able to douse the fire. No one, oilfield workers or firefighters, were injured in the incident.

