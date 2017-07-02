East Texas love reaches around the globe

Khyati Patel has a new report that shows how a group of East Texas women is using an old-fashioned skill to support giving cancer survivors a brand new outlook on life.
Joan Hallmark joins us at 10 with a new Proud of East Texas report that explains how an East Texas woman is dedicating her life to giving African orphans a new chance at having a loving family.
Meteorologist Jessica Faith is preparing a new forecast to share with you at 10. She'll let you know if this weekend's wet weather will make another appearance, soon.
Emergency crews are responding to a rollover wreck on I-20 Sunday afternoon.More >>
A man is in jail after leading police on a 105 mph chase Sunday morning.More >>
An East Texan, eager to help kids get outdoors and be physically active, has come up with a unique idea. Building his own pump track.More >>
Guests at a wedding interrupted by fatal tornadoes back in April reunited tonight for a celebration of life and love. .More >>
In November of 2004, Clint Dempsey made his first appearance on the United States men's national soccer team. Another player however with East Texas ties is now apart of team USA.More >>
