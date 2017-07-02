Multiple people transported after wreck shuts down I-20 near Hwy 155

Multiple people have been transported after a major vehicle wreck on I-20 Sunday afternoon.

According to Smith County dispatch, the wreck was located on the eastbound side of I-20, near Highway 155 in the City of Winona.

According to DPS, multiple people were transported to the hospital as a result of this wreck, including one person that was transported by an Air One helicopter.

DPS officials said that no fatalities were reported, however, the extent of injuries and the number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.

Winona Fire also responded to the scene.

The interstate was shut down to allow an Air One helicopter to reach the scene.

DPS said the scene has been cleared at this time.

