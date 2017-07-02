Click here to vote for the new crayon color name - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Kendyl Turner, GMET Weekend Producer
Crayola needs your help. They're looking for a new name for their latest blue crayon.

The change comes after they retired the Dandelion color.

The "New Blue" names selections are "Blue Moon Bliss", "Bluetiful", "Dreams Come Blue", "Reach for the Stars" and "Star Spangled Blue."

Have a favorite? Click here to cast your vote.

You can vote every day through August 31, 2017.

