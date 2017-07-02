Former TJC Apache Dom Dwyer scores goal in debut for the United States

In November of 2004, Clint Dempsey made his first appearance on the United States men's national soccer team. Since then, the Nacogdoches native has become one of the best players to ever wear red, white and blue. Dempsey's 56 international goals is currently second all-time to only Landon Donovan.

Another player however with East Texas ties is now apart of team USA. Former TJC star Dom Dwyer, who helped the Apaches win back to back national

titles in 2009 and 2010, made his debut Saturday afternoon.

The England native became an American citizen in March and took the field for the U.S. in a pre-Gold Cup friendly against Ghana. And how about this. Only 18 minutes into the match, the ball bounced right to Dwyer and he put it in the back of the net for his first international goal.

What a way to start his career for team USA. The U.S. also got the win 2-1 over Ghana.

