Longview and Whitehouse make DI championship bracket, but fall at 7 on 7 state tournament

You have to go back all the way to 2004 to find the last time an East Texas football program won a 7 on 7 state title. And that was Tyler Lee. Ten schools had a chance to end the long drought in College Station this weekend. In the Division II tournament, Carthage, San Augustine, and Palestine each made the championship bracket. The Wolves made the best run on Friday, but fell in the third round.More >>
In November of 2004, Clint Dempsey made his first appearance on the United States men's national soccer team. Another player however with East Texas ties is now apart of team USA.More >>
