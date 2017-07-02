Longview and Whitehouse make DI championship bracket, but fall at 7 on 7 state tournament

You have to go back all the way to 2004 to find the last time an East Texas football program won a 7 on 7 state title. And that was Tyler Lee.

Ten schools had a chance to end the long drought in College Station this weekend. In the Division II tournament, Carthage, San Augustine, and Palestine each made the championship bracket. The Wolves made the best run on Friday, but fell in the third round.

In the Division I tourney, Whitehouse and Longview each went undefeated in pool play and advanced to Saturday's championship bracket.



The Wildcats won their round of 32 game over Abilene Cooper, but fell in the second round to Bush. The Lobos meanwhile dropped their round of 32 contest to Clear Brook by a score of 46 to 40.



Next up in high school football: fall camp.



