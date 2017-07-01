Fire crews on scene of tanker fire in Harrison County

Fire crews responded to a tanker fire in Harrison County Saturday afternoon.

According to Harrison County officials, at 2:19 p.m. they received a call of a tanker fire on FM 2208, just north of Highway 154 in Harleton.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials said the fire is contained and only Harleton Fire Department crews remain on scene.

