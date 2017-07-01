Lightning strike causes oil tank fire, explosion in Wood County

Emergency crews responded after multiple tanks caught fire and exploded Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hainesville Fire Department, around 1:58 p.m. they responded to a tank fire on FM 778, at the Energy Production Corporation in Mineola.

They believe the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike, which led to the explosion of four tanks.

Officials with the Hainesville FD said the fire was contained within 30 to 40 minutes and the tanks spilled a small amount of oil that was quickly contained.

No injuries or further structure damage was reported according to Hainesville FD.

Mineola Fire Department and the Wood County Sheriff's Office responded.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.