Over 10,000 without power after Saturday storms

Over 10,000 East Texans are without power after Saturday's severe thunderstorms.

As of 3:50 p.m., SWEPCO is reporting over 13,000 customers without power in Gregg County. 2,130 outages have been reported in Rusk and 686 have been reported in Upshur County.

ONCOR is reporting over 1,800 customers without power in Smith County and 1,991 customers without power in Henderson County.

Upshur Rural Electric is reporting 3,000 customers without power. The company is reporting that 1,359 customers are without power in Hallsville, 546 customers without power in the Lake O Pines and 212 customers are without power in Jefferson.

Rusk County Rural Electric is reporting over 1,000 customers without power, with over 500 customers without power in the Henderson and Kilgore area.

Wood County Electric Cooperative is reporting over 120 customers without power.

See a map of SWEPCO outages here.

See a map of Oncor outages here.

See a map of Rusk County Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Wood County Electric Cooperative outages here.

See a map of Upshur Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Houston County Electric Cooperative outages here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.