Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings for several East Texas counties.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.: Harrison, Panola

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:15 p.m.: Marion

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:00 p.m.: Gregg, Rusk

According to NWS, at 1: 56 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Hallsville, or 9 miles southeast of Longview, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The hazards with this storm are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Lakeport, Easton, Chalk Hill and Nesbitt.

