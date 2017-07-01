WATCH LIVE: Palestine PD holds press conference regarding Ricki Taylor investigation

Police will hold a press conference today regarding the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor.

According to the Palestine Police Department, on June 30 detectives with the Palestine Police Department arrested Andrew Glenn Taylor, 50, for the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor.

Lieutenant Gabriel Green will lead the press conference and will have more information regarding the investigation.

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 405 Queen Street.

