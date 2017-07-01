Palestine PD holds press conference regarding Ricki Taylor investigation

The Palestine Police Department held a press conference Saturday regarding the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor.

The press conference was held at the City Council Chambers, 405 Queen Street.

According to Lieutenant Gabriel Green, detectives used cell phone information as coordinates to determine where everything occurred.

According to the Palestine Police Department, on June 30 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., detectives with the Palestine Police Department arrested Andrew Glenn Taylor, 50, for the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor.

Andrew was arrested in his home located in the 1000 block of South Magnolia Street, which is the city limits of Palestine.

On Friday, June 23, Palestine Detectives located the body of Ricki Taylor, off of Houston County Road 2120.

Lieutenant Green said that in light of what happened Ricki Deann Taylor, they are training police officers to be able to provide self-defense training to their citizens.

