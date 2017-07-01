Tyler PD searching for a suspect after gas station robbery

From Tyler Police Department:

On July 1, 2017 at around 3 AM the Exxon gas station located at 432 N. North East Loop 323 in Tyler was robbed.

Sometime after the robbery Tyler Police were called to investigate. According to the gas station attendant, a young, possibly a Hispanic male entered the store and displayed a handgun.

The male suspect was wearing a Black hat, a black jacket, and black pants. He also had a dark beard. After taking money from the cash register at gunpoint, the suspect left the Exxon station in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or crime stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.

