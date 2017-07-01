Palestine police make arrest in connection to death of missing woman

The Palestine Police Department has made an arrest in the death of Ricki Deann Taylor.

From The Palestine Police Department: On the night of Friday, June 30, Detectives with the Palestine Police Department arrested Andrew Glenn Taylor, 50, for the murder of Ricki Deann Tayor.

Ricki was reported missing on the morning of June 22, 2017. Ricki’s truck was located the same morning, in the parking lot of Willie Meyers Park. Ricki was last seen in her truck, stopped on S. Magnolia near Colorado.

On Friday, June 23, Palestine Detectives located the body of Ricki Taylor, off of Houston County Road 2120. Detectives were able to determine that the murder took place on the night of June 21. An autopsy was performed in Dallas, where it was confirmed that Ricki died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

On June 30, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Andrew Taylor. Andrew was taken into custody without incident at his home in the 1000 block of South Magnolia Street.

Andrew was taken by Police and booked into the Anderson County Jail. Andrew’s bond has been set at $1 million. The Texas Rangers are assisting the Police Department in the investigation. Members of the U.S. Marshal Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force also assisted in the arrest.

