7-on-7 State Tournament -Day 2 Results

Day 2 at College Station looked promising for East Texas with San Augustine, Palestine, and Carthage all in the Championship Bracket for 7-on-7 Division II.

However, the San Augustine Wolves were the only team to make it out of the first round.

The Wolves defeated Palestine and Lexington before falling to China Springs.

After pool play here is where our five Division I teams stand. With a record of 1-2 Lufkin, Jacksonville, and Marshall will not be moving on.

Longview and Whitehouse went undefeated to advance to tomorrows championship bracket.

Tomorrow morning Longview will face Clear Brook and Whitehouse will take on Cooper in order to try and bring back a state title. Winning moves on, loser goes home. Best of luck Lobos and Wildcats!

