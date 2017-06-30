Gay Pride Month ends with celebration in downtown Tyler

In downtown Tyler Friday night, area LGBT and progressive groups joined the East Texas "Stonewall Democrats" in a celebration of equality. The hour-long rally was a chance to show pride and mark the last day of Gay Pride Month.

"It's June 30, it's the last day of Gay Pride Month, so we're going out with a bang. We're going to rally here with speakers and stuff for about an hour, then we're going to do a pub crawl. A couple of local businesses invited us to come hang out with them. It's just a non-formal invitation, just to show that they support us and that they don't mind having LGBT people in their establishments."

After the rally, area restaurants invited participants to eat, drink, and continue their fellowship with friends and loved ones.



