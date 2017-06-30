Officials: Camp County shooter made previous threats

He was known to East Texas law enforcement as a man who had threatened harm police by shooting them.



It was a shooting incident in Camp County on Wednesday that ended with that man being arrested. 24-year-old Robert Darrell Giles III had been known to Camp County law enforcement as making threats of violence towards law officers.



When the shooting started near a residence on FM 556 Wednesday morning, the deputy could only duck.



"He had just exited to open a gate, and he no more than exited the vehicle when shots were fired. We don't know who it is, they had seen someone outside with a flashlight turning it off and on," says Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless.



The shooter could not immediately be identified, and after riddling a patrol unit with bullets, the suspect disappeared into a home. When several occupants of a nearby home were detained for questioning, one name jumped out: Giles.



"We didn't know who the shooter was at the time, so we maintained surveillance," McCandless says.



Evidence at the scene lead to Giles' arrest. Investigators say Giles had been making death threats toward law enforcement, indicating he wanted to kill the police and others. they said.



Even a region-wide teletype was sent out for officer safety in case an officer encountered Giles. Giles' bond has been set at $750,000 for an aggravated assault on a public servant charge, and a $50,000 bond for criminal mischief.



