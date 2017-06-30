Marshall officer nabs 5 medals in Texas Police Games

If a suspect runs from Cory Adkinson he’s probably not going to get far. The Marshall Police Officer recently competed in the Texas Police Games and placed in 5 categories, taking first place in three track events.

Although we’re not sure how he managed it, we caught up with Cory before he competes in the World Police Games in Los Angeles this August.

He’s fleet of feet, and seems to take the same approach with his career. He’s been with the Marshall Police Department for five years and is already known as Sergeant Cory Adkinson. He says running is similar to life.

“Kind of how I treat every obstacle in my life is to push as hard as I can, and improve as much as possible.”

The 26-year-old has had quite a few foot chases.

“I’ve caught most of them. Some of them got away,” Adkinson said.

“You don’t think about stretching first?”” I asked him.

“No, you don’t get to stretch, you don’t get to warm up,” he replied.

He ran track in high school, but says somehow his times are faster now than they were back then. At Union Grove High School he ran the 100 in:

“Eleven point three seconds, and this one at the Texas Police Games was 11.2,” Adkinson revealed.

The World Police Games are pretty much an officer’s Olympics, with about 8,000 competitors from 65 countries, but Cory doesn’t have a team.

“It’s just me,” Adkinson confirmed.

He medaled in the 100, 200, 4X100 and long and triple jumps, although he’s giving up jumping at the World Police Games. He says you don’t have to qualify to compete in Worlds but:

“If you’re not good at what you do, you’re probably going to get embarrassed,” Adkinson observed.

So he’s doing a lot of training; nearly every day Sometimes at the Hallsville High School track, sometimes on a hill behind the police department where he marked off 400 meters.

“I ran a 56 the last time, uphill,” he offered.

He figures that will make it easier on the track, and he feels the running is beneficial in many ways.

“Helps me in everyday life. It helps me work on the street.”

And you know how it is, once you get going it’s hard to slow down, but this speeding officer has a good way to slow it down.

"Actually, the parachute is a training tool, but it looks pretty cool, even though it is kind of a drag."

Cory says the next competitions after L.A. will be in China, then the Netherlands, so he really wants to compete while it’s in the states. He needs some financial help to make the trip since he has a family to support.

Just click here to help Cory compete.

