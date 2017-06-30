Suspect who was shot by Smith County deputy during traffic stop charged in hospital

The man accused of charging a Smith County Deputy during a traffic stop has been charged.

Kenneth Alan Carner, was arrested at an area hospital today and charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, a first-degree felony.

About 12:35 a.m. on June 17 deputy Lauren Fite attempted a traffic stop in the 8400 block of Lavender Road. Sheriff Larry Smith said Fite stopped Carner's vehicle because he was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office later identified the man as Carner, of Larue, Texas.

Carner allegedly swung at Fite and hit her after she told him he was being detained. The SCSO said Fite fired a shot with her taser and Carner pulled the prongs of the taser out. Fite again tased the man but those tongs were also pulled out. According to police the suspect then ran, throwing down what was believed to be methamphetamine.

“And (the deputy) chased the suspect out into the woods over here to the side of the road where the deputy was attacked by the occupant of the vehicle. The deputy could feel a tug at their holster. The deputy was able to turn the body away from the threat, drew the handgun and fired two shots,” Sheriff Larry Smith said.

Carner was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He will remain under arrest at the hospital under the guard of Sheriff's Office Deputies until he is discharged. When Carner is discharged he will be taken into custody and taken to the Smith County Jail.

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. has recommended that once he is in the Smith County Jail his bond is set at $1,000,000.

Deputy Fite has returned to regular duty at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers per Smith County Sheriff's Office Policy and Procedure.

