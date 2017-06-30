The Gregg Orr Auto Collection Purchases Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview

The man accused of charging a Smith County Deputy during a traffic stop has been arrested.More >>
The Gregg Orr Auto Collection has officially purchased Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview, making the name Orr Cadillac GMC.More >>
A blood drive is being held in July to help two Smith County detectives, one who was wounded in the Smith County Courthouse shooting of 2005.More >>
A joint motion to delay the trial for the man accused of killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco has been filed.More >>
City of Palestine: The Boil Water Notice for West Carolina Street from North Fort Street to North Texas Street and West Alabama Street has been rescinded.More >>
