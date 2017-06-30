The Gregg Orr Auto Collection Purchases Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview

From Gregg Orr Companies:

LONGVIEW, TEXAS - The Gregg Orr Auto Collection has officially purchased Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview, making the name Orr Cadillac GMC.

The Gregg Orr Auto Collection took over management in March of this year with hopes of purchasing the dealership in the coming months. As of June 27th, the dealership has officially been sold.

"We’re extremely excited to have completed this process and to continue building on the wonderful customer service that Lively has shown the people of Longview," says Thomas Orr, President of Orr Cadillac GMC.



The Gregg Orr Auto Collection is planning a comprehensive remodel with new signage, a repaved parking lot, updates in service & parts, as well as updates at the collision center, now named Gregg Orr Collision.



"Our number one priority is our customers, and the updates to our new facility will be made with our customers in mind. We can’t wait to get started and we look forward to serving the people of Longview for many years to come," says Owner, Gregg Orr.



The Gregg Orr Auto Collection has over 25 locations owned & operated by the Orr family spanning over 4 states: Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana & Florida. Proudly having over 15 manufacture brands, the Gregg Orr Auto Collection is elated to be adding another General Motors franchise to the company