Blood drive being held for officer wounded in 2005 Smith County Courthouse shooting

A blood drive is being held in July to help two Smith County detectives, one who was wounded in the Smith County Courthouse shooting of 2005.

Smith County Sheriff's Office Detective Sherman Dollison was shot numerous times on February 24, 2005, when David Hernandez Arroyo Sr. opened fire.

Arroyo Sr. was after his estranged wife and son who were at the courthouse for a child support hearing. Arroyo's son survived, but Maribel Estrada and Mark Wilson, a civilian trying to stop Arroyo, died at the scene.

Dollison was interviewed by KLTV in 2015 and said he remembered laying down and accepting that "this was it."

"He shot me. I remember getting hit. At that time, I knew I had been hit, but I didn't know where I had been hit," says Dollison.

Dollison was one of four people injured in the shooting. Arroyo fled the scene and was later killed by police.

Two people lost their lives that day. Maribel Estrada, the estranged wife of the alleged shooter, David Hernandez Arroyo, and citizen Mark Wilson. Wilson is licensed to carry a concealed weapon and fired several shots at Arroyo. Wilson's memorial and the bullet holes all over the courthouse stand today as reminders.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Dollison’s heroic actions that day certainly prevented other innocent bystanders from being injured or killed. After years of medical treatment as a result of his wounds, Dollison is now on dialysis and awaiting a kidney transplant.

One of Detective Dollison's co-workers, Detective Josh Hill was tested and has shown to be a match. Detective Hill has made the decision to give Detective Dollison one of his kidneys.

In preparation for the upcoming surgeries, blood will be needed. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in support of the two detectives.

On July 14, 2017, Carter BloodCare will be at at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building at 227 N. Spring Avenue in Tyler to collect blood. Collection times are from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

