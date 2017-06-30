Jacksonville tomato gazpacho by Ritual Luncheonette in Jacksonville

Gazpacho is a chilled tomato soup made with various vegetables along with the tomatoes, like cucumber, peppers, garlic or onion. This version from a downtown Jacksonville restaurant, Ritual, is packed with flavor because of the use of luscious Jacksonville tomatoes!

Chilled gazpacho



3 large, very ripe red tomatoes, preferably from Jacksonville, chopped

1 small fresh green pepper, chopped

2 medium fresh cucumbers, peeled and chopped

1 large clove fresh garlic, about 1 teaspoon

1 small fresh yellow onion, chopped



Place all in blender, blend on high until smooth. If there are lumps or seeds, you should pass mixture through a strainer to have a smooth, creamy texture.



Add to blended mixture:



1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

optional - 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

optional - 1/2 cup sliced bread



To serve:

Refrigerate so the soup is icy cold when served. It can be made up to three days ahead, but if planning to do so, don't use the onion, as it can become bitter. Instead, add finely minced onion as part of the garnish when serving.



Serve from a pitcher.

Gazpacho is typically only served during the summer months since it is only served cold. Can be served in a cup or bowl, garnished with several croutons or a tablespoon of a mixture of finely chopped tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers and onions.



Ritual is located in downtown Jacksonville at 214 S. Main Street. You can give them a call at 903-284-6880.

They are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, and they are closed on Sunday.

You can visit Ritual on Facebook by clicking here.