City of Palestine: Boil water notice for West Carolina, West Alabama streets rescinded

City of Palestine:

The Boil Water Notice for West Carolina Street from North Fort Street to North Texas Street and West Alabama Street has been rescinded.

Boil Water Rescind Notice On June 28, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system,City of Palestine Utilities Department, PWS ID 0010001 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of June 30, 2017.

If you have questions, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691