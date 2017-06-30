Marshall officer to compete in World Police Games

Marshall Police Sergeant Cory Adkinson is planning on competing in the World Police Games this August in Los Angeles in several track events. He recently won five medals including three golds, in the Texas Police Games early in June.

The 26-year-old has a family and needs some help paying for the weeklong stay in California. If you’d like to donate he has a Gofund me page here.

