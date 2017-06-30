Driver crashes into vehicle hauling boat in Longview

Police responded Friday when a driver ran into the back of a boat.

About 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of McCann Road and Magnolia Street in Longview in response to a crash.

According to an official on scene, a vehicle pulling a boat on a trailer was turning onto Magnolia Street when a driver collided with the rear of the boat.

No injuries were reported. The boat received minimal damage. Neither driver has been cited at this time.

