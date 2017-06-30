Motion to delay trial for man accused of killing Kayla Gomez-Orozco has been filed

A joint motion to delay the trial for the man accused of killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco has been filed.

The attorney for Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, who is charged with capital murder, and attorneys for the state filed a motion to delay the case on Thursday.

According to Zavala-Garcia's attorney, J.Brett Harrison, a joint motion was filed to postpone the trial, which was set to begin August 17. There is massive amounts of evidence and DNA testing results that are not back that will need to be presented in court. The attorneys filed for a continuance in the 241st court in Smith County.

Harrison tells KLTV this is not uncommon in capital murder cases and he has known for a while that they were going to file for this joint motion. An exact date of a new trial has not been set.

Zavala Garcia was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County. The family reported Gomez-Orozco missing after a church service in Bullard on Nov. 1. Zavala-Garcia, who is related to the child through marriage, is named among those who were the last to see her alive.

Zavala-Garcia has remained jailed in Smith County on a $10 million bond and an immigration detainer.

