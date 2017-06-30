Gilmer man pleads guilty to murdering stepfather, 45 years in prison

A Gilmer man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his stepfather.

Clinton Ray Allen, 45, was indicted on June 2 by an Upshur County Grand Jury. According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, on June 27, Allen pled guilty to murdering his stepfather, James Earl Roberton.

Robertson was found dead in his home in the 400 block of Holly Road in April. Because of the injuries on the body, officials say they began treating the case as a homicide and the body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy. Deputies said at the time of the incident that they believe Allen shot his stepfather during a dispute.

Allen received a sentence of 45 years confinement in prison.

