ETX radio station back on air after going dark

An East Texas radio station that was recently purchased by a former presidential candidate is back on the air.

Waller Broadcasting owner, Susie Waller, announced Friday via social media that 102.3-95.3 is back on the air. The Tyler-market stations were recently purchased by a group of buyers, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Together, Hucakebee and Paul Coates formed New Directions Media Group LLC. Coates owns 51 percent of the company and Huckabee owns 49 percent.

In May, at the time of the deal, Coates said the group was waiting for FCC approval which could take up to 45 days. But Coates said that an asset purchase agreement had been signed - a $1.2 million deal for four radio stations. The license is for East Texas Results Media, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Directions.

The deal with Waller Broadcasting encompasses KLJT 102.3, KFRO 95.3, KMPA 103.1 and KZXM 94.3.

KMPA will retain its Spanish format and KZXM will be switching to a country music station, called "The Bull."

Friday, Waller said via social media that 102.3-95.3 is expected to play Top 40 tunes.

The radio stations went off the air and their employees were let go after Dudley Waller, the former owner, died in 2016.

