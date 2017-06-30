Three people arrested in ETX for prostitution

Three women in East Texas have been arrested on prostitution charges.

In Gregg County, Shawntell Wion, 27, of Longview was arrested Thursday and charged with prostitution by Longview Police.

Wion was previously charged with prostitution in April of 2011 and was sentenced to 90 days in the Gregg County Jail.

Wion is currently in the Gregg County Jail. Her bond has not yet been set.

Penny White, 37, of Longview was arrested Thursday by Longview Police and charged with prostituion.

White is currently in the Gregg County jail. Her bond has not yet been set.

In Smith County, Hayley Robbins was arrested on a warrant Thursday for a prostitution offense that occurred in September of 2013.

Robbins was charged Friday with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear or bail jumping.

Robbins is currently in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,730.65

KLTV has reached out to law enforcement to see if these cases are in any way related.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.