Longview dad builds backyard pump track for kids

A Longview father is getting a lot of attention on Facebook for the latest attraction he's built in his backyard.

Check it out below.

Brian Dodson posted to his Facebook page that he was feeling determined.

" After weeks of working on it here and there and a bunch of late nights I finally finished our little backyard pump track. Of course we can't keep the kids off of it now."

Dodson posted the video to his Facebook at 8 a.m. Friday. So far, it's received more than 700 views.

KLTV has reached out to Dodson for comment.

