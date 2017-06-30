Tyler Police: Independence Day Advisory

Tyler Police:

LINDSEY PARK FIREWORKS SHOW TRAFFIC CONTROL

The Tyler Police Department requests that drivers be aware of route changes for the 4th of July celebration at Lindsey Park on Spur 364.

All traffic attending the Fireworks show at Lindsey Park will be required to enter into the main entrance off of Spur 364. The Greenbriar Road park entrance will be an exit only.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. Spur 364 at Loop 323 will be closed to all westbound traffic. Officers are requesting any resident who lives off Spur 364 between Loop 323, who needs to get to their residence during this time, to present their driver’s license showing proof of their residency to the officers stationed at this location. Officers will allow residents only to proceed westbound on Spur 364. After the Fireworks show all eastbound traffic on Spur 364 will be forced to turn right onto Loop 323 heading towards Hwy 155.

DISCHARGING OF FIREWORKS WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS

The Tyler Police Department reminds everyone that all unauthorized fireworks are prohibited in the City of Tyler unless you have obtained a special permit from the City. If you are caught in the park discharging fireworks you will be asked to leave and are subject to a citation. All alcohol, smoking and fireworks are also not allowed in our City Parks that includes Lake Tyler Parks and Lindsey Park. Please check your local media outlet for authorized fireworks programs.

CELEBRATORY GUNFIRE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS

Tyler Police also would like to remind the citizens that the discharge of firearms into the air in celebration is a violation of the law. The act of discharging a firearm in the air is seen by some as a harmless expression of their parent culture or of good cheer. The reckless use of any firearm is hazardous, and the act of indiscriminately discharging a firearm in celebration is not as harmless as some believe.

Celebratory Gunfire, that is, shots fired in the air, has caused injury, death and property damage worldwide. Any falling object of sufficient mass accelerated by gravity alone has the potential to cause serious injury or death. There are several documented instances of citizens being killed by gunfire in the United States alone.