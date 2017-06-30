Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance for afternoon pop-up showers. Highs in the lower 90s

Tyler Police: LINDSEY PARK FIREWORKS SHOW TRAFFIC CONTROL The Tyler Police Department requests that drivers be aware of route changes for the 4th of July celebration at Lindsey Park on Spur 364.More >>
Tyler Police: LINDSEY PARK FIREWORKS SHOW TRAFFIC CONTROL The Tyler Police Department requests that drivers be aware of route changes for the 4th of July celebration at Lindsey Park on Spur 364.More >>
A new state law is set to go into effect that will deal out harsher penalties for those who are found guilty of animal cruelty.More >>
A new state law is set to go into effect that will deal out harsher penalties for those who are found guilty of animal cruelty.More >>
It's a project that's been underway since 2011, and Thursday night it finally saw its grand opening.More >>
It's a project that's been underway since 2011, and Thursday night it finally saw its grand opening.More >>
Another East Texan earned a big time honor on Thursday. Mount Pleasant native Michael Kopech will represent team USA in the 19th annual All-Star Futures game.More >>
Another East Texan earned a big time honor on Thursday. Mount Pleasant native Michael Kopech will represent team USA in the 19th annual All-Star Futures game.More >>
UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons has been selected as an American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Year recipient after winning two NCAA Track & Field National Championships and a pair of American Southwest Conference titles to cap her historic career for the Patriots.More >>
UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons has been selected as an American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Year recipient after winning two NCAA Track & Field National Championships and a pair of American Southwest Conference titles to cap her historic career for the Patriots.More >>