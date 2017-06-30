Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance for afternoon pop-up showers. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! A warm and breezy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and winds gusting to 12-15 mph this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon, but still breezy with south winds gusting to 15-20 mph today. Another warm afternoon is ahead with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. There's also still a slight chance for a few isolated hit or miss showers this afternoon. A cold front just to the north of the Red River will bring a chance for rain late tonight into early Saturday. Best chance for rain will be in far northern areas of East Texas and most should be gone by midday Saturday. The front will stall right near the Oklahoma state line, so far northern counties could see a slight chance for rain late Saturday and again early Sunday morning. No cool down is expected with this front. Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 90s each afternoon. South winds will be breezy at times during the weekend. Early next week looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with less chances for rain. The Independence Day holiday looks dry. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the lower to mid 90s for the 4th of July!

