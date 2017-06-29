East Texan Michael Kopech to play in All-Star Futures game

Tyler Lee, way back in 2004, is the last school from East Texas to win a 7 on state title. Ten programs from our region are in College Station this week looking to end the drought. Division II pool play, which is for 4A teams and below got underway Thursday. Carthage, Gilmer, San Augustine, Palestine, and Canton were all in action.More >>
Another East Texan earned a big time honor on Thursday. Mount Pleasant native Michael Kopech will represent team USA in the 19th annual All-Star Futures game.More >>
UT Tyler senior Whitney Simmons has been selected as an American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Year recipient after winning two NCAA Track & Field National Championships and a pair of American Southwest Conference titles to cap her historic career for the Patriots.More >>
