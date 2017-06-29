East Texan Michael Kopech to play in All-Star Futures game

Another East Texan earned a big time honor on Thursday. Mount Pleasant native Michael Kopech will represent team USA in the 19th annual All-Star Futures game.



Ranked 11th among prospects by MLB.com, Kopech is one of 10 pitchers to be selected for the event and play for the United States. So far this year in the White Sox AA system, the 2014 first round pick is 4-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 94 strikeouts.



