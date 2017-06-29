7 on 7 state tournament Division II pool play results

Tyler Lee, way back in 2004, is the last school from East Texas to win a 7 on state title. Ten programs from our region are in College Station this week looking

to end the drought.

Division II pool play, which is for 4A teams and below got underway Thursday. Carthage, Gilmer, San Augustine, Palestine, and Canton were all in action. Each pool consists of four teams and the top two squads advance to Friday's championship bracket.

Carthage, San Augustine, and Palestine each advanced to the championship bracket, while Gilmer and Canton will participate in the consolation bracket.

Division I pool play meanwhile gets underway on Friday. Lufkin, Marshall, Longview, Jacksonville, and Whitehouse will look to flex the "Beast

Texas" muscles.



