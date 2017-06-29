Tyler's Bergfeld Park Amphitheater opens

Tyler City Council member Don Warren has been with the project since it started. (Source: KLTV)

A full crowd listens and watches Tyler Civic Theatre performers come onto the stage. (Source: KLTV)

Tyler Civic Theatre replayed a few scenes from its recent show Rock of Ages. It also previewed its next show, Legally Blonde, which opens in July. (Source: KLTV)

The new amphitheater has been six years in the making. (Source: KLTV)

It's a project that's been underway since 2011, and Thursday night it finally saw its grand opening.

Pass the familiar sound of Bergfeld Park's fountain, come out from the shade of its trees and over the original amphitheater's wall, then you'll step onto the lawn of the new one.

"It's a huge difference," Tyler City Council member Don Warren said. "Tyler needs something like this."

Warren helped helm the project since its infancy. For six years, the project went from an idea, to a plan, to a design, through construction and into Thursday's reality.

"When I listen to this music, I'm just giddy," he said.

The music coming from the guitars and drams and keyboards on stage is provided by the Tyler Civic Theatre. A recap of its recent show Rock of Ages and a preview of its next show, Legally Blonde, were the backdrop of the grand opening.

"I think it's great," Legally Blonde director Katie Hemness said. "It's wonderful Tyler now has this opportunity not just for [plays, but for musicians, local acts, and dance studios."

The stage is open for booking. Warren says that they're already considering several shows as the summer continues, and that there are already events booked into October.

"What's going to be fun is seeing what ideas people bring to us," he said.

