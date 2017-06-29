Kilgore College: Several thousand dollars in funds missing

From Kilgore College
Kilgore College administration, through routine internal processes, has identified that funds are missing from the institution.
Currently, less than $6,000 appear to be missing. The KC Police Department is working in consultation with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office and an external auditor as a coursle of due diligence to fully investigate this issue.
An employee was terminated in late May as a result of the initial discovery.
“Certain matters are still under investigation and it would not be appropriate to comment further until those inquiries are complete,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.
