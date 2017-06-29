Mt. Pleasant police identify woman killed in I-30 wreck

Mount Pleasant Police have identified the woman killed in a multiple vehicle wreck on I-30.

In a press release from Mt. Pleasant PD, the wreck took place at 6 p.m. at mile marker 161 of 1-30. A White Scion driven by Jessica Leija, 31, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling westbound and entering the freeway from the ramp when police say, she dramatically slowed down.

The vehicle behind Leija, a Silver Honda driven by Joshua Richard Villone, 35, of Pittsburg, was accelerating into the ramp and police say he did not see Leija’s Scion.

Police added that Villone’s vehicle then rear-ended Leija’s, resulting in the fatal wreck.

Leija’s passenger Jose Tierrablanca-Lopez, 28, of Mt. Pleasant is in stable condition.

This wreck continues under investigation.

