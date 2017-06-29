Accused Rangerette kidnapper indicted in Gregg County court

The Rusk County woman accused of the kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette in 2016 has been formally charged in the case.



According to judicial records, Nancy Alice Motes, 58, is now charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first degree felony. The alleged crime took place on December 29, 2016.



Longview police said they were dispatched that day to a robbery in progress in the 2100 block of Airline Road. Upon arriving, officers learned Motes had allegedly entered the victim's home and kidnapped 19-year-old Alexa Evonne Blair at gunpoint.

Police say Blair, who is the daughter of Kilgore Rangerette Director Dana Blair, was able to contact police and give them her location after escaping approximately an hour later. Blair was found unharmed. Police say they located Motes a short time later and placed her under arrest. She was freed after she paid a $500,000 bond.

Related stories:

+ Kilgore College student safe after escaping accused kidnapper

+ Warrant reveals details of December Kilgore Rangerette kidnapping at gunpoint

+ Neighbors, citizens react to Rangerette kidnapping



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.