Longview auto theft foiled by waitress caught on camera

Security Footage shows Khadijah Jenkins detaining a man who tried to drive off in her boss's truck.

A waitress chases after and struggles with a would-be auto thief, then she and her boss hold the suspect down until police arrive, and it’s all caught on camera.

It happened in the 600 block of North Access Road by I-20 in South Longview around 11:30 am.

Dwayne Alexander owns FAT BOYZZZ Burgers and more and had started his truck to cool it off while he loading a delivery order. That was when he and his waitress Khadijah Jenkins saw a man sneaking around his truck.

“And he came back to the driver’s door and opened it up. I saw him and I ran outside and jumped in the truck. He was trying to get it in reverse, and he missed reverse and hit neutral. He gunned it and then threw it back up in park and jumped out and took off running,” Alexander said.

Alexander has security cameras inside and out that caught the whole thing. Jenkins stepped up and chased down the man.

“I ran after him. I got him. I held on to him and I kept asking my boss does he want me to hold on to him or let him go. What do you want me to do? I need an answer because I’m getting tired, I hurt my back,” Jenkins recalled.

She says she grabbed the suspect’s shirt and he peeled out of it so she grabbed his hair long enough for Alexander to help out.

“And that’s when I wrestled him to the ground and I held him down,” Jenkins said.

At the back of the restaurant a woman and child waited for a moment, then the woman began walking towards the front with what looked like a machete in her hand, but she dropped it before she confronted the group.

“And I just asked her, please step back,” Jenkins stated.

Police arrived in minutes and took the man into custody, and later arrested the woman too.

“It was a very risky thing to do. I didn’t know if he had a weapon on him or anything, but like I said I was just basically looking out for my boss,” Jenkins added.

Christopher Harness and Amanda Leigh Garner were arrested for outstanding warrants. Harness was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which is also what his warrant charge was. The little boy was turned over to his grandmother.

