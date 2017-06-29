Morris County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man

Morris County Sheriff's Office:

Dennis Lynn Putman was recently tried and convicted of the offense of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.

Mr. Putman did not appear in court for his sentencing, and has not been located since. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putman for Failure to Appear-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Any information about Putman's whereabouts can be relayed to this agency at (903) 645-2232, by directly messaging this Facebook Page, or by contacting the Northeast Texas Area Crimestoppers at (903) 645-TIPS (645-8477).

Please do not attempt to detain or apprehend this suspect. If he is observed, call the appropriate law enforcement agency where he is seen immediately. Considering the charge and conviction, this suspect could be armed and/or dangerous.