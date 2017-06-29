Smith County fire marshal identifies woman killed in Lindale house fire

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal, the 78-year-old victim in yesterday’s mobile home fire north of Lindale is identified as Bettie Lloyd. The department says they have not been able to locate her dog, and believe it perished in the fire too.

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson says a team of six investigators was on scene Thursday. But between the six of them, they have not been able to determine what caused the fire.

They have finished their investigation and are accepting the cause as undetermined.

