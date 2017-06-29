Leaders say road improvements will be a major investment for Smith County

Morris County Sheriff's Office: Dennis Lynn Putman was recently tried and convicted of the offense of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.More >>
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal, the 78-year-old victim in yesterday’s mobile home fire north of Lindale is identified as Bettie Lloyd.More >>
A 13-year-old in Anderson County has big plans for his future, and he's planning to get there in a unique way: by working in the garden and selling what he grows.More >>
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating after an inmate died when he was assaulted in his cell.More >>
Forty-six animals - all victims of alleged abuse - were seized Tuesday in Rusk County according to the sheriff's office, and the owner is now seeking to regain custody.More >>
