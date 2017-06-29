Tyler police searching for suspects in credit card fraud case

Police say these are two unidentified suspects in the case. (Source: Tyler PD)

Tyler Police Department officers are searching for multiple suspects who they say are frequenting the Tyler area to commit credit card fraud.

Police say the suspects are using re-encoded credit cards with stolen information to purchase gift cards that can be turned in for clean cash and merchandise.

"We believe that these suspect are staying several days at a time to commit these crimes and then possibly heading back to Dallas," the department said in a press release.

Retailers and hotels are encouraged to be on alert for the suspects and to notify police immediately if they are spotted.

Tyler police have felony warrants for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information on two suspects, who are from the Dallas area. Those suspects are identified as David Paul Dupre, 26, of Dallas, and Gloria Martinez, 29, of Dallas.

Police say they are searching for two other suspects who have not been identified at this time.

