Tyler police searching for suspects in credit card fraud case

Law enforcement authorities are seeking these known and unidentified suspects who are frequenting Tyler and surrounding community’s to commit credit card fraud.More >>
A Gladewater teen is dead, after a single vehicle wreck on County Road 4310 in Harrison County.More >>
Two members of the Church of Wells in Cherokee County were given a jail sentence on Monday for a criminal trespassing charge.More >>
A Winona man is charged with Cruelty to Livestock Animals after abandoning his wrecked trailer with a horse inside.More >>
