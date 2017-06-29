Suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter for Harrison County wreck that killed teen

A Hallsville man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of a Gladewater teen.

Melvin Bradshaw, 24 was reportedly traveling southbound of CR 4310 in Harrison County just before 1 a.m. Thursday, at a high-speed. He lost control of the vehicle he was driving on a curve and his truck struck a tree on its right side.

Bobbie Burke, 17 was a passenger inside the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins. Burke’s body was transported to the Meadowbrook Funeral home in Marshall.

Bradshaw, along with two other passengers, Shalynn Tipton, 19, of Longview and, Kyler McBride, 21, of Hallsville, was transported to Good Shepherd in Marshall.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Bradshaw is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle, driving with invalid license, and driving an unsafe speed.

The wreck remains under investigation.

