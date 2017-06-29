Overnight wreck leaves 1 teen dead in Harrison County

A Gladewater teen was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on County Road 4310 in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 12:48 a.m. Thursday, a 2003 Ford F-150 truck was traveling southbound of CR 4310 at a high-speed rate when the driver, Melvin Bradshaw, 24, of Hallsville, lost control of the vehicle on a curve. The truck then hit a tree on its right side.

One of the passengers, identified as Bobbie Burke, 17 of Gladewater, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins. Burke’s body was transported to the Meadowbrook Funeral home in Marshall.

Bradshaw, along with two other passengers, Shalynn Tipton, 19, of Longview and, Kyler McBride, 21, of Hallsville, was transported to Good Shepherd in Marshall.

The wreck remains under investigation.

