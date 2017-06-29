ETX man abandons wrecked trailer with horse inside, charged with animal cruelty

A Winona man is charged with Cruelty to Livestock Animals after abandoning his wrecked trailer with a horse inside.

Jose Antonio Lopez-Huerta, 39, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Darrell Coslin, on the night of June 11, Lopez-Huerta reportedly was driving home from a rodeo and had been drinking. Lopez-Huerta wrecked his truck, that was towing a horse trailer, on FM 1252 and CR 370, near Winona. The sheriff's office received a call about the wrecked vehicle and the horse that was pinned inside the trailer. The horse was injured.

According to the police report, Lopez-Huerta reportedly went home and went to sleep on the night of June 11. After figuring out who the trailer and horse belonged to, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lopez-Huerta posted $100,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from the Smith County Jail.

