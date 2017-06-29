Pittsburg man charged after shooting at deputy's vehicle, standoff in Camp County

A Pittsburg man has been arrested and charged after a shootout and standoff with Camp County deputies.

Robert Darrell Giles, 24, of Pittsburg has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

According to Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless, deputies responded to a call on FM 556, West of Pittsburg in regards to a suspicious person, just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

What seemed to be a routine call ended with over a dozen shots fired at a deputy's patrol car. The deputy was uninjured.

The suspect locked himself inside a home on FM 566.

Initially, one person was taken into custody, but later investigators detained several people from the home.

The shooter could not initially be identified. Sheriff McCandless says Giles was later determined to be the shooter.

Giles will be arraigned later today.

