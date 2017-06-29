Pittsburg man charged after shooting at deputy's vehicle, standoff in Camp County

A Pittsburg man has been arrested and charged after a shootout and standoff with Camp County deputies.More >>
"He kind of did this buildup; it's a phone, it's an iPod, it's an internet communications device," says Schubert. "And everybody was just blown away. It didn't make sense at the time."
A home is gone after a Wednesday fire. Investigators will try to determine the cause once the scene is cool.
Freshman Taylor Broadway had quite the start to his college career at TJC and will most likely be selected during the MLB Draft in the years to come. Broadway has been named the NJCAA Division III player of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
An East Texas baseball player has put pen to paper. Nacogdoches product and Texas A&M pitcher Brigham hill is turning pro after signing with the Nationals.
