Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas!  Another warm, muggy start to the day with a few clouds. Partly cloudy this afternoon with warm, humid conditions.  Once again, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two.  Best chances look to be far east close to the Texas-Louisiana state line.  High temperatures today will reach the lower 90s.  Partly cloudy again tomorrow with temperatures starting out in the mid-70s and reaching the lower 90s by late afternoon.  Another slight chance for isolated showers during the afternoon and south winds will become breezy at times by midday Friday.  A slightly increased chance for a few showers and thunderstorms early Saturday.  This is along a cold front to the north.  However, the front will have a hard time making it much farther south than the Red River, so chances for rain will only be for northern areas of East Texas.  Saturday afternoon looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy at times.  South winds will gust up to 15-20 mph with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid-90s.  Much the same for Sunday with hot, humid conditions continuing into early next week.  The Independence Day holiday looks dry and hot with lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-90s in some places.

  • iPhone 10th anniversary: Looking back at iPhone 1

    "He kind of did this buildup; it's a phone, it's an iPod, it's an internet communications device," says Schubert. "And everybody was just blown away. It didn't make sense at the time."

  • One person confirmed dead in Lindale house fire

    A home is gone after a Wednesday fire. Investigators will try to determine the cause once the scene is cool.

  • Sports WebXtra: TJC's Taylor Broadway named player of the year

    Freshman Taylor Broadway had quite the start to his college career at TJC and will most likely be selected during the MLB Draft in the years to come. Broadway has been named the NJCAA Division III player of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

